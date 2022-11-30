Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; Uniparts India IPO set to open today

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks edged higher in opening deals today ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data and the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, both due later in the day, for cues on future interest rate hikes. GDP Data for the July-September quarter (Q2) is scheduled to be released at 5:30 pm on Wednesday. Wall Street equities closed mostly lower overnight, ahead of Powell's speech about the outlook for the US economy and the labour market. Asian markets were mixed as Japan's Nikkei fell 0.61 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.51 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite climbed 0.25 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index moved 0.24 per cent higher. Meanwhile, US crude futures rose 1.2 per cent on expectations of China easing strict Covid-19 controls and a fall in crude stocks, but concerns that OPEC+ would keep production unchanged in its meeting on December 4, capped gains. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought net of Rs 1,242 crore equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 744 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

