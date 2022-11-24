Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher as Fed hints at rate slowdown; Keystone Realtors to debut today

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a higher note on Thursday and extend their gains for the third straight session on strong global cues. Minutes of the US Federal Reserve's November policy meeting hinted at a possible moderation in the pace of interest rate hikes. Asian shares climbed in early deals, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index surged 1.17 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.55 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.002 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher. Back home, the domestic indices may also get support from falling oil prices after Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level. Foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 790 crore worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 414 crore worth of shares, per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Sensex rises 177 points or 0.29 per cent to trade at 61,687, Nifty moves 49 points or 0.27 per cent higher to trade at 18,316
The US market construct of 'rising equity-falling bond yields-falling dollar' continues favouring the bulls. In India, the steadily falling crude is another positive. The FOMC minutes indicate a slowing of the rate hikes, going forward. Consequently, the 10-year yield fell to 3.69 per cent and the dollar index slipped to 106. So long as this trend continues, bears will be on the back foot. In India, macro news confirms the resilience of the Indian economy. Investment is gaining momentum. The latest RBI data shows credit growth at an impressive 17 per cent YoY. This is good news for the banking and capital goods stocks.
Sensex rises 121 points or 20 points to trade at 61,632 in pre-opening deals today; Nifty moves 40 points or 0.22 per cent higher to trade at 18,308
Shares of Keystone Realtors are likely to stage a tepid debut today. Last heard, the stock was commanding a grey market discount of Rs 4 per share, hinting at a muted listing ahead. (Read more)
The Dollar-Rupee pair is finding resistance near 81.80 to 82.20, which was acting as support earlier. So, from here, we could expect the pair to resume its downtrend towards 81.30 to 81.00 levels in the near term and further towards 80.50 over the medium term.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 42,500, 41,500 and 42,000 strikes with total open interest of 1,48,824, 1,00,368 and 96,619 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 42,700 and 42,600 strikes which added 75,154 and 68,502 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 40,000 strike, which shed 22,541 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 43,000, 43,500 and 42,800 strikes with total open interest of 1,40,070, 97,850 and 86,165 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 43,000 and 43,300 strikes which added 51,081 and 34,244 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 42,500 strike, which shed 93,289 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 18,000, 18,200 and 17,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,90,019, 1,57,361 and 1,18,832 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 18,300 and 18,000 strikes which added 24,937 and 19,091 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 18,200 strike, which shed 28,636 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,300, 18,400 and 18,500 strikes with total open interest of 2,88,546, 2,32,781 and 1,85,248 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,300 and 18,700 strikes which added 75,227 and 54,829 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,750 strike, which shed 22,036 contracts, NSE data, as on November 23 (3:30 pm), showed.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 789.86 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 413.75 crore worth of shares on November 23, provisional NSE data showed.
Biocon: The company entered into a commercialisation agreement with European pharmaceutical company Zentiva for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: LIC increased its stake from 5.011 per cent to 7.022 per cent.
Zee Entertainment: The company said the petition filed against it by Invesco and OFI before the National Company Law Tribunal has been dismissed.
Shoppers Stop: The company invested Rs 4.95 crore in Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd, by way of subscription to a rights issue of 4,95,000 shares.
IIFL Wealth Management: Public shareholders General Atlantic Singapore Fund and FIH Mauritius Investments completed the sale of 22.2 million shares to BC Asia Investments X. (Read more)
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 86 points or 0.47 per cent to trade at 18,340.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 92 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 61,511 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 23 points or 0.13 per cent higher to settle at 18,267.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today