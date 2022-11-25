Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower, tracking Asian stocks

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today, in line with the Asian markets. Investors turned cautious as the European Central Bank's equivalent of Federal Reserve rate-setting committee's minutes showed that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remained limited, in contrast to the US central bank's assessment. Asian shares fell in early deals as Japan's Nikkei index dropped 0.38 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index moved 0.92 per cent lower, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.42 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher. Back home, foreign institutional investors snapped a three-day selling streak, and bought a net Rs 1,232 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold a net Rs 236 crore worth of shares, per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates: