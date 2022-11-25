scorecardresearch
Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower, tracking Asian stocks

Business Today Desk Nov 25, 2022, Updated Nov 25, 2022, 8:39 AM IST

Stock Market News Live: Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a lower note today, in line with the Asian markets. Investors turned cautious as the European Central Bank's equivalent of Federal Reserve rate-setting committee's minutes showed that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remained limited, in contrast to the US central bank's assessment.

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today, in line with the Asian markets. Investors turned cautious as the European Central Bank's equivalent of Federal Reserve rate-setting committee's minutes showed that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remained limited, in contrast to the US central bank's assessment. Asian shares fell in early deals as Japan's Nikkei index dropped 0.38 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index moved 0.92 per cent lower, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.42 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher. Back home, foreign institutional investors snapped a three-day selling streak, and bought a net Rs 1,232 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold a net Rs 236 crore worth of shares, per provisional NSE data.

 

Here are the share market Live Updates:

8:39 AM (3 minutes ago)

Stocks in F&O ban

No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

8:37 AM (4 minutes ago)

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,231.98 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 235.66 crore worth of shares on November 24, provisional NSE data showed.

8:36 AM (6 minutes ago)

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 48 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 18,620.

8:34 AM (8 minutes ago)

Previous session

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 762 points or 1.24 per cent to hit a record closing of 62,273 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 217 points or 1.19 per cent to settle at 18,484.