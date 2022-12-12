Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty set to stage lower opening on weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to start on a lower note today amid weak cues from global markets. Asian stocks fell in early trade as Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.23 per cent, South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.59 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index moved 1.24 per cent lower and China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.43 per cent. Wall Street finished lower last Friday. All three major US stock indexes had declined. Investors awaited a slew of rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and others. Fed policymakers are widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday to a range of 4.25 per cent to 4.50 per cent. The ECB and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate hikes, as policymakers continue to put the brakes on growth to curb inflation. Back home, monthly retail inflation and industrial production data to be released today. Foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 158.01 crore equities on Friday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 501.63 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

