Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty set to stage lower opening on weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to start on a lower note today amid weak cues from global markets. Asian stocks fell in early trade as Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.23 per cent, South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.59 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index moved 1.24 per cent lower and China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.43 per cent. Wall Street finished lower last Friday. All three major US stock indexes had declined. Investors awaited a slew of rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB) and others. Fed policymakers are widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday to a range of 4.25 per cent to 4.50 per cent. The ECB and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate hikes, as policymakers continue to put the brakes on growth to curb inflation. Back home, monthly retail inflation and industrial production data to be released today. Foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 158.01 crore equities on Friday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 501.63 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $76.25 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 36 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $71.38. Oil prices moved higher after falling to the lowest level this year on global recession fears.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 33,476.46; the S&P 500 slipped 29 points or 0.73 per cent to finish at 3,934.38; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 11,004.62.
BHEL, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 158.01 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 501.63 crore worth of shares on December 9, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 41.5 points or 0.22 per cent to trade at 18,549.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had cracked 389 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 62,1812 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 113 points or 0.61 per cent higher to settle at 18,497.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today