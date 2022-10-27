Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may stage a higher opening amid mixed global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to trade higher today amid mixed global cues. Asian stocks rose today on growing expectations that major central banks could start slowing the pace of interest rate hikes in coming months. However, Wall Street fell sharply overnight.

Further, gains in the domestic indices may be limited, as global oil prices climbed after surging more than 3 per cent in the previous session, driven by record US crude exports. India is the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil, and a rise in crude prices has a direct impact on inflation.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net Rs 247 crore worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought net Rs 873 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic benchmarks were closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Here are the share market Live Updates: