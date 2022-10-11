Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may stage a lower opening amid weak global cues

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to trade lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Asian shares slipped today tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street.
Japan's Nikkei index dived 2.34 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI plunged 2.22 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.72 per cent.
On the domestic front, market participants also awaited September's retail inflation data, due to be released on Wednesday.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 200 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 57,991 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 74 points or 0.43 per cent lower to close at 17,241.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
"The global environment continues to be weak for markets with concerns of a US recession and possible hard landing rising. Clarity is yet to emerge on this," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "The Q2 results season has started off well with decent numbers from TCS which have beaten street estimates on most parameters. This and the news of buy back from Infosys will impart resilience to the IT segment. Financials too will come out with good numbers imparting strength to the market in the near-term," he added.
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services said it was seeing some softness in long-term deal decision making after India's top IT exporter reported a rise in second-quarter (Q2) profit.
Infosys: The company said it would consider a proposal for share buyback on Thursday when it is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings results.
Inox Wind: The company said Inox Green Energy Services has sold its entire investment held in units to Adani Green Energy.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Ports said National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved acquisition of Gangavaram Port.
Power Finance Corporation: The company said its Rampura unit transferred to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.
Indiabulls Housing Finance and India Cements are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 2,139.02 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 2,137.46 crore worth of shares on October 10, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 86.5 points or 0.50 per cent to trade at 17,141.5.
