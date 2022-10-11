Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may stage a lower opening amid weak global cues

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to trade lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Asian shares slipped today tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei index dived 2.34 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI plunged 2.22 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.72 per cent.

On the domestic front, market participants also awaited September's retail inflation data, due to be released on Wednesday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 200 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 57,991 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 74 points or 0.43 per cent lower to close at 17,241.

Here are the share market Live Updates: