Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may stage higher opening despite weak Asian cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks may trade higher on Wednesday, despite weak cues from Asian stocks. Asian shares surged as Japan's Nikkei index gained slipped 0.16 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.52 per cent and Hang Seng Index edged 0.02 per cent lower. However, South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.11 per cent. China stocks struggled in early trade as rising Covid-19 cases in the country and its factory gate prices for October dropping for the first time since December 2020 hampered investor sentiment.
Overnight, all three major US stock indexes notched their third straight session of gains. Traders also awaited US inflation data, due on Thursday, as well as the results of the US midterm elections.
On the domestic front, Tata Motors, Petronet LNG and Lupin are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results later in the day.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 1,949 crore equities on Monday, while domestic investors sold Rs 844 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Equity benchmarks were closed on Tuesday due to 'Gurunanak Jayanti'.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Paytm: The digital payments firm reported a 76 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue, helped in part by a surge in loan growth, while the company reiterated that it would turn profitable by September 2023.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp has applied to the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 to retain its stake in the oil and gas project in the Far East, a person familiar with the development told news agency Reuters.
Coal India: The state-run company's quarterly profit more than doubled as production and offtake volumes at the world's largest coal miner increased due to higher power demand amid elevated global prices.
InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo airline operator said it had grounded around 30 aircraft, or around 10% of its fleet, due to global supply chain disruptions.
Jubilant FoodWorks: The company, which runs the Domino's Pizza chain of restaurants in India, reported a near-10 per cent jump in second-quarter profit.
Dr. Lal PathLabs: The medical diagnostics firm reported a 24.5 per cent drop in September quarter profit as a sustained decline in revenue and volume from its Covid-19-related business and higher expenses weighed.
Godrej Consumer Products: The company reported a sharper-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit, as expenses climbed, while Indonesia sales continued to decline.
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 60.5 points or 0.33 per cent higher to trade at 18,408.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 235 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 61,185 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 86 points or 0.47 per cent higher to settle at 18,203.
