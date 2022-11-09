Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may stage higher opening despite weak Asian cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks may trade higher on Wednesday, despite weak cues from Asian stocks. Asian shares surged as Japan's Nikkei index gained slipped 0.16 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.52 per cent and Hang Seng Index edged 0.02 per cent lower. However, South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.11 per cent. China stocks struggled in early trade as rising Covid-19 cases in the country and its factory gate prices for October dropping for the first time since December 2020 hampered investor sentiment.

Overnight, all three major US stock indexes notched their third straight session of gains. Traders also awaited US inflation data, due on Thursday, as well as the results of the US midterm elections.

On the domestic front, Tata Motors, Petronet LNG and Lupin are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 1,949 crore equities on Monday, while domestic investors sold Rs 844 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Equity benchmarks were closed on Tuesday due to 'Gurunanak Jayanti'.

Here are the share market Live Updates: