Share Market News Today Live: Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty trades above 17,600; Axis Bank, Titan among top gainers

Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in opening deals on Friday despite weak cues from global markets. Asian shares, tracking Wall Street, fell today while Treasury yields scaled 14-year highs as the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and recession risks soured investor sentiment.

Back home, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 1,865 crore ($225.2 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net Rs 887 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL), India's most valuable company, is expected to report quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had rose 96 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 59,203 yesterday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 52 points or 0.30 per cent higher to close at 17,564.

