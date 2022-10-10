Share Market News Today Live: Sensex tanks over 700 points, Nifty below 17,100; Tata Motors, Asian Paints among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday plunged sharply in opening deals amid weak global cues. Investors turned cautious after a solid US jobs report strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates aggressively.
On the domestic front, market participants also awaited September's retail inflation data, due to be released on Wednesday.
Geopolitical tensions added to the uncertainty as markets waited to see how the Kremlin might respond to the blast that hit Russia's only bridge to Crimea.
Stocks skidded lower in Asia. S&P 500 futures led the early action with a drop of 0.5 per cent, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.6 per cent.
Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 31 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 58,191, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 17 points or 0.01 per cent higher to close at 17,315.
All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty FMCG, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 1.67 per cent, 1.42 per cent and 1.43 per cent, respectively.
The Rs 309.38 crore initial public offer (IPO) by Tracxn Technologies opened for subscription on Monday. The issue by the Bengaluru-based private market intelligence platform consisted of an offer for sale (OFS), aggregating 38,672,208 equity shares, being sold in the Rs 75-80 price band. (Read more)
The overall market breadth stood negative as 819 shares were seen advancing while 1,931 were declining on BSE.
Mid- and small-cap shares were weak as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.19 per cent and small-cap slipped 0.82 per cent.
Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, HDFC and Apollo Hospitals were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 3.54 per cent. In contrast, PowerGrid was among the top gainers.
Sensex dives 721 points or 1.17 per cent to trade at 57,470, Nifty moves 220 points or 1.27 per cent lower to trade at 17,095; Tata Motors, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank among top drags
Sensex tanks 662 points or 1.14 per cent to trade at 57,530 in pre-opening trade
"Asian currencies came under pressure and so did the Indian rupee, it is poised to open again to an all-time low of around 82.80 levels," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors. "It will be interesting to watch out if the RBI allows the USD-INR to go beyond 83.00 levels in today’s session. Well, we could see the RBI’s intervention in the spot market to control volatility. Overall, we expect the USD-INR pair to trade higher in a range of 82.50 to 83.00, before breaking towards 83.50 levels," he added.
The surprisingly low US unemployment rate at 3.5 per cent implies that the Fed will have to continue raising interest rates longer than the markets had discounted, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. He also stated that the Q2 numbers, starting today with TCS, would influence IT stock movements and the management commentary would be more important than the results. "Since the dollar index and US bond yields are rising again, FIIs may continue to sell. This will provide opportunities for long-term investors to buy high quality stocks, particularly in financials," he added.
IDBI Bank: The government said it is looking to sell a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank and has invited expressions of interest.
Tata Motors: The automaker said JLR's retail sales in Q2 rose by 12 per cent but remain constrained by semiconductor shortages.
Star Health And Allied Insurance: The company said gross direct premium as of September-end stood at Rs 5,655 crore, up 12 per cent.
Suzlon Energy: The company said it has appointed Vinod Tanti as chairman and managing director.
Canara Bank: The lender clarified that it does not have any control in management or operations of Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd.
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 2,250.77 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 545.25 crore worth of shares on October 7, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 239 points or 1.38 per cent to trade at 17,074.5.
