Share Market News Today Live: Sensex tanks over 700 points, Nifty below 17,100; Tata Motors, Asian Paints among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday plunged sharply in opening deals amid weak global cues. Investors turned cautious after a solid US jobs report strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates aggressively.

On the domestic front, market participants also awaited September's retail inflation data, due to be released on Wednesday.

Geopolitical tensions added to the uncertainty as markets waited to see how the Kremlin might respond to the blast that hit Russia's only bridge to Crimea.

Stocks skidded lower in Asia. S&P 500 futures led the early action with a drop of 0.5 per cent, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.6 per cent.

Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 31 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 58,191, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 17 points or 0.01 per cent higher to close at 17,315.

