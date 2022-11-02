Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Airtel, Titan, Infosys among top drags

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Wednesday during opening deals, after gaining for four straight sessions, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the day. Market participants widely expect the Fed to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points (bps) to a range of 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent, the fourth such hike in a row.
Asian stocks inched up in early trade today despite an overnight decline on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.02 per cent higher, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.21 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.63 per cent and Hang Seng Index surged 1.04 per cent.
On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee is also on the cards, scheduled for November 3 (Thursday). The policy-setting committee would potentially discuss its response to the government on its failure to stick to its inflation target for three straight quarters.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 2,610 crore worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 730 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Mid- and small-cap shares were slightly positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.11 per cent and small-cap climbed 0.18 per cent.
Bharti Airtel, Titan, Infosys, Hero MotorCorp and Asian Paints were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.71 per cent. In contrast, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and JSW Steel were among the top gainers.
Sensex slips 39 points or 0.06 per cent to trade at 61,083, Nifty moves 15 points or 0.08 per cent lower to trade at 18,130
Ahead of its IPO, Fusion Micro Finance on Tuesday allotted 89,99,943 equity shares at Rs 368, aggregating to Rs 331.20 crore to 17 anchor investors. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer of sale of 1,36,95,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. It will conclude on November 4. (Read more)
A range of companies would report their September quarter results today. Among them are Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Financial), Relaxo Footwears, Kajaria Ceramics and Redington India. (Read more)
Vedanta: The metals-to-oil conglomerate expects annual revenue of $50 billion in the next two to three years, roughly double the projected revenues for fiscal year 2023, as it looks to ramp up production, including metals used in electric car batteries, its chairman said.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The country's largest private operator of ports reported a 69 per cent surge in quarterly profit, driven by strong cargo volumes.
Sun Pharmaceutical: The pharma giant reported a surprise 10.5 per cent rise in second quarter profit led by a surge in sales of specialty drugs.
Tech Mahindra: The Indian IT services provider reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by strong demand. The company also declared a special dividend.
Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company reported a weaker-than-expected rise in second quarter profit, hit by higher input costs and a demand squeeze due to unseasonal rains.
Voltas Ltd: The Tata Group company posted a loss for the second quarter, dented by higher expenses and a one-off expense related to a contract termination.
The rupee is expected to remain in a range of 82.20 to 83.20 levels with a 70 to 80 per cent probability, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
PNB is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 2,609.94 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 730.14 crore worth of shares on November 1, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 18 points or 0.10 per cent to trade at 18,237.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 375 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 61,121 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 133 points or 0.74 per cent higher to close at 18,145.
