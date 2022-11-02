Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Airtel, Titan, Infosys among top drags

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Wednesday during opening deals, after gaining for four straight sessions, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the day. Market participants widely expect the Fed to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points (bps) to a range of 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent, the fourth such hike in a row.

Asian stocks inched up in early trade today despite an overnight decline on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.02 per cent higher, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.21 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.63 per cent and Hang Seng Index surged 1.04 per cent.

On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee is also on the cards, scheduled for November 3 (Thursday). The policy-setting committee would potentially discuss its response to the government on its failure to stick to its inflation target for three straight quarters.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 2,610 crore worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 730 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

