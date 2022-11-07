Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty give up most gains, turn flat as pharma, tech stocks drag

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks edged higher in Monday's trade, taking cues from Asian stocks. However, the indices gave up most of their gains as losses in pharma and technology offset gains in banking and automobile stocks. Asian shares surged as Japan's Nikkei index gained 1.21 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.70 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.12 per cent higher and Hang Seng Index jumped 1.87 per cent.

Also, a decline in oil prices boosted investor sentiment. Oil prices fell more than 2 per cent in early trade today, after Chinese officials stuck to a strict Covid-19 containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, benefits from a slide in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

Further, market participants this week would closely watch US consumer prices data for October that will likely offer hints to the US Federal Reserve's rate outlook.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 1,436 crore equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold Rs 549 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, state-run Coal India Ltd and digital payments firm Paytm are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Here are the share market Live Updates: