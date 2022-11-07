Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher taking cues from Asian stocks, lower oil prices

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Monday, taking cues from Asian stocks. Asian stocks surged as Japan's Nikkei index gained 1.21 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.70 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.12 per cent higher and Hang Seng Index jumped 1.87 per cent.
Also, a decline in oil prices boosted investor sentiment. Oil prices fell more than 2 per cent in early trade today, after Chinese officials stuck to a strict Covid-19 containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, benefits from a slide in prices as it brings down imported inflation.
Further, market participants this week would closely watch US consumer prices data for October that will likely offer hints to the US Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 1,436 crore equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold Rs 549 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Meanwhile, state-run Coal India Ltd and digital payments firm Paytm are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results later in the day.
Sensex rises 159 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 61,109 in pre-opening deals
"The stellar Q2 numbers from the PSU banking majors SBI and BoB reinforce the ongoing bullish story in banking. Rising credit growth, improving asset quality and margins bode well for the banking sector and this has the potential to take the Bank Nifty and Nifty to new highs, driven by the bulls, who are in command now," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. FIIs turning buyers is another strong positive, he added.
Domestic stocks may open on a firm note, tracking Friday's rally in US stocks and a firm start by Asian markets to the week. The sentiment will be supported by an appreciation in rupee and strong foreign inflows. (Read more)
"On the technical front, we are standing right at the 'Make or Break' zone of 81.80-82.00. If this zone is breached convincingly, we could see the pair heading towards 81.20 to 81.00 levels," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors. In another case, if it holds, then the expected range would be 81.80 to 82.80, he added.
Reliance Industries: RIL is set to buy India unit of Germany's Metro, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources. Analysts reckon that the division could be valued at 500 million euros ($490 million) in a sale.
State Bank of India: SBI expects credit growth to remain in double-digits while it steps up efforts to attract more deposits, where it sees growth in line with the sector. The bank reported a 74 per cent surge in quarterly net profit on Saturday, driven by higher loan growth and improving asset quality.
InterGlobe Aviation: The IndiGo airline operator said it is looking at 'wet leasing' planes to meet growing demand for air travel as supply chain disruptions lead to delays in the delivery of new aircraft.
Amrutanjan Health Care: The company reported a 35.7 per cent slide in second-quarter profit, hurt by a rise in expenses and weakening sales of its wellness products as the pandemic's effects wane.
TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler maker reported a lower-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses and an economic slowdown in a few of its key markets.
Wipro: The IT firm appointed Christopher Smith as the managing director for Australia and New Zealand. Smith joins the IT company from Telstra, where he was the group owner of the Telstra Purple – the largest Australian-owned technology services company.
LIC Housing Finance is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 98 points or 0.54 per cent higher to trade at 18,301.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 114 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 60,950 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 64 points or 0.36 per cent higher to settle at 18,117.
