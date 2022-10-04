Share Market News Today Live: Sensex surges over 1,100 points amid positive global cues, Nifty reclaims 17,200; IndusInd Bank, Hindalco among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday surged in opening deals, tracking positive global markets. Asian shares surged to its highest in nearly two weeks, after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight. Japan's Nikkei index surged 2.38 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 2.28 per cent.
Wall Street's three major indexes rallied more than 2 per cent as US Treasury yields tumbled.
Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had plunged 638 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 56,789, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 207 points or 1.21 per cent lower to settle at 16,887.
Here are the share market highlights:
Sensex surges 1,137 points or 2 per cent to trade at 57,926, Nifty moves 333 points or 1.97 per cent higher to trade at 17,220
Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, L&T and Adani Enterprises were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 4.40 per cent.
Sensex climbs 806 points or 1.42 per cent to trade at 57,595, Nifty moves 262 points or 1.55 per cent higher to trade at 17,149
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers yesterday, falling up to 3.16 per cent. Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Wipro were the only gainers, rising up to 1.99 per cent. (Read more)
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 590.58 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 423.16 crore worth of shares on October 3, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 246 points or 1.46 per cent to trade at 17,114.5.
Sensex had plunged 638 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 56,789 on Monday, Nifty had moved 207 points or 1.21 per cent lower to settle at 16,887.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today