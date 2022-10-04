Share Market News Today Live: Sensex surges over 1,100 points amid positive global cues, Nifty reclaims 17,200; IndusInd Bank, Hindalco among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday surged in opening deals, tracking positive global markets. Asian shares surged to its highest in nearly two weeks, after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight. Japan's Nikkei index surged 2.38 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 2.28 per cent.

Wall Street's three major indexes rallied more than 2 per cent as US Treasury yields tumbled.

Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had plunged 638 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 56,789, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 207 points or 1.21 per cent lower to settle at 16,887.

Here are the share market highlights: