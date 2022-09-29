Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher tracking global markets

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday are likely to open in green on Thursday, pausing a six-day losing run even as global markets returned to the positive trajectory. Asian share markets rose today after Britain's central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme.
Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.25 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1 per cent, Shanghai Composite index moved 0.43 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1 per cent, in line with an overnight rally on Wall Street.
Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had dived 509 points or 0.89 per cent to close at 56,598 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 149 points or 0.87 per cent lower to settle at 16,859.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Vodafone Idea is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 2,772.49 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 2,544.17 crore worth of shares on September 28, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 142 points or 0.84 per cent to trade at 17,031.
