Share Market News Today Live: Sensex tanks over 400 points, Nifty below 17,000; Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank among top drags

Business Today Desk Oct 03, 2022, Updated Oct 03, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty traded lower in early deals today amid mixed cues from the global markets. Asian stocks were mixed as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.98 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.67 per cent.

Share Market News Today Updates, 3 October 2022: Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets.

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday traded lower in early deals amid mixed cues from the global markets. Asian stocks were mixed as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.98 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.67 per cent.

 

Asian stocks were mixed as global investors remained on edge after higher-than-expected US inflation data added to economic growth worries.

 

Back home, the domestic indices rebounded in the previous session, halting their 7-day losing run.

 

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 1,017 points or 1.80 per cent to close at 57,427 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 276 points or 1.64 per cent higher to settle at 17,094.

 

Here are the share market Live Updates:

10:35 AM (7 minutes ago)

Share market breadth

The overall market breadth stood slightly positive as 1,639 shares were seen advancing while 1,536 were declining on BSE.

10:34 AM (8 minutes ago)

Mid & small cap

Mid- and small-cap shares were weak as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.24 per cent and small-cap edged 0.07 per cent lower.

10:29 AM (13 minutes ago)

APL Apollo Tubes shares rise 4% on record September quarter sales

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes rose over 4 per cent in early trade today after the firm logged its highest ever quarterly sales volume for the period ended July to September 2022. APL Apollo Tubes stock gained 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,082 against the previous close of Rs 1,036.45 on BSE. (Read more)

10:04 AM (38 minutes ago)

Expert View: Nifty outlook

"We see 16,980 and 17,100 as critical pivots for the day. Initial trades closer to 17,100 will improve confidence in a 17,170 breach today, setting off on a 17,350 run up," Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Alternatively, inability to float above 16,980 would raise the possibilities towards a 16,300 plunge, he added.

9:55 AM (46 minutes ago)

Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty trading below 17,000

Sensex tanks 405 points or 0.71 per cent to trade at 57,022, Nifty moves 114 points or 0.67 per cent lower to trade at 16,981

9:30 AM (1 hour ago)

Benchmark indices staged a stellar recovery on Friday following the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision. Sensex and Nifty closed higher after seven consecutive sessions of fall. (Read more)

9:27 AM (1 hour ago)

Top gainers and losers on NSE

Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank and TCS were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 2.24 per cent. ONGC, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC were among the top gainers.

9:17 AM (1 hour ago)

Share market opening: Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty below 17,050

Sensex slips 151 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 57,277, Nifty moves 46 points or 0.27 per cent lower to trade at 17,049

9:04 AM (1 hour ago)

Pre-opening deals

Sensex falls 277 points or 0.48 per cent to trade at 57,150

8:53 AM (1 hour ago)

Stocks in F&O ban

No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

8:52 AM (1 hour ago)

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 1,565.31 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 3,245.45 crore worth of shares on September 30, provisional NSE data showed.

8:51 AM (1 hour ago)

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 146.5 points or 0.86 per cent to trade at 16,941.5.

8:49 AM (1 hour ago)

Previous session

Sensex had jumped 1,017 points or 1.80 per cent to close at 57,427 on Friday, Nifty had moved 276 points or 1.64 per cent higher to settle at 17,094.