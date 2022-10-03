Share Market News Today Live: Sensex tanks over 400 points, Nifty below 17,000; Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday traded lower in early deals amid mixed cues from the global markets. Asian stocks were mixed as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.98 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.67 per cent.

Asian stocks were mixed as global investors remained on edge after higher-than-expected US inflation data added to economic growth worries.

Back home, the domestic indices rebounded in the previous session, halting their 7-day losing run.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 1,017 points or 1.80 per cent to close at 57,427 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 276 points or 1.64 per cent higher to settle at 17,094.

Here are the share market Live Updates: