Share Market News Today Live: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty below 17,050; Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday traded lower in opening deals amid mixed cues from the global markets. Asian stocks were mixed as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.98 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.67 per cent.
Asian stocks were mixed as global investors remained on edge after higher-than-expected US inflation data added to economic growth worries.
Back home, the domestic indices rebounded in the previous session, halting their 7-day losing run.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 1,017 points or 1.80 per cent to close at 57,427 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 276 points or 1.64 per cent higher to settle at 17,094.
Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank and TCS were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 2.24 per cent. ONGC, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC were among the top gainers.
Sensex slips 151 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 57,277, Nifty moves 46 points or 0.27 per cent lower to trade at 17,049
Sensex falls 277 points or 0.48 per cent to trade at 57,150
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 1,565.31 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 3,245.45 crore worth of shares on September 30, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 146.5 points or 0.86 per cent to trade at 16,941.5.
