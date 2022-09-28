Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower as recession risks loom

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday are expected to stage gap-down opening as global markets remained jittery on worries over a global recession. Analysts have said that the domestic indices may remain rangebound until the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) policy decision on Friday. The RBI's three-day policy meeting begins today.

Asian stocks slid today, tracking overnight Wall Street weakness. Japan's Nikkei index dived 2.23 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI plunged 2.45 per cent, Shanghai Composite index fell 1.09 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 2.56 per cent.

Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 38 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 57,107 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 9 points or 0.05 per cent lower to settle at 17,007.

