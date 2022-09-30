Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower, RBI policy outcome in focus

Indian equity benchmarks on Friday are likely to open in red ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to fight inflation amid lingering global recession fears.
Asian shares were mostly weak, tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street, and headed for the worst month since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Japan's Nikkei index fell 1.67 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI edged 0.14 per cent higher, Shanghai Composite index fell 0.15 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index crawled 0.06 per cent higher.
Back home, the domestic indexes are on a seven-session losing streak, their worst such performance since mid-February.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 188 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 56,410, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 41 points or 0.24 per cent lower to settle at 16,818.
Here are the share market highlights:
Sensex falls 129 points or 0.23 per cent to trade at 56,281, Nifty moves 34 points or 0.20 per cent lower to trade at 16,784
"Today's MPC rate action - most likely a 50 bps rate hike - will not impact equity markets since this is already discounted by the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. In the near term the market will be influenced by the Q2 results that will start coming soon, he added.
MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) is expected to opt for a maximum possible front loading of policy actions and a 50 basis points (bps) hike in repo rate is expected, that would take it to 5.90 per cent, said Mandar Pitale, Head - Treasury, SBM Bank India. "We expect terminal repo rate of 6.5 per cent by March 2023 to achieve equilibrium in interest rate differential between the US and India helping stability in currency," he added.
Sensex falls 258 points or 0.46 per cent to trade at 56,152 in pre-opening trade
Indian Oil Corp: IOC said it has set up a subsidiary to pool the funds of its overseas units in order to meet capital and trade finance needs.
Adani Ports: The company said it has incorporated a unit named Adani Aviation Fuels.
Railtel Corp of India: The company has approved a scheme of amalgamation of Railtel Enterprises with company.
Hero MotoCorp: The bikemaker said it would invest $60 million in California-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles.
Life Insurance Corp of India: LIC has raised its stake in Deepak Nitrite.
Adani Enterprises: The flagship company of coal-to-edible-oils conglomerate Adani Group would make its debut on the benchmark Nifty 50 index, replacing Shree Cement. (Read more)
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 3,599.42 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 3,161.73 crore worth of shares on September 29, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a cautious opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 32 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 16,780.
Sensex had slipped 188 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 56,410 on Thursday, while Nifty had moved 41 points or 0.24 per cent lower to settle at 16,818.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today