Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Tata Power, Adani Ports to be in focus

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to stage a gap-down opening on Friday, in line with the weak global trend. Asian markets were lower today as investors braced for a U.S. rate hike next week amid concerns of a global recession after warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Overnight, Wall Street ended the previous session with mild losses and the index is down 4.1 per cent so far this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures were down 0.50 per cent, the S&P 500 Futures lost 0.60 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Futures dropped 0.72 per cent, indicating a lower start for US stocks today.
The global economic outlook remains downbeat and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, the IMF stated.
In comparison, the World Bank said the world could be edging towards a global recession in 2023 as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation. The world's three largest economies - the United States, China, and the euro zone - have been slowing sharply, and even a "moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession," it added.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
"The market has started showing some indications of fatigue. Globally, the major concern now is that the Fed might oversteer the economy and end up raising rates too much too fast, pushing the US economy into a sharp recession. There are talks of the terminal Fed rate rising to 4.25%. Sharply rising rates, rising bond yields and rising dollar are negatives for equity. In this challenging environment it would be difficult for India to sustain the decoupling from the global trend which has been a recent pattern in India. Moreover, FIIs have halted their sustained buying and have turned sellers, though this is not yet a trend. Investors may adopt a wait and watch attitude till the Fed meeting is over on September 21. Bank Nifty continues to be strong," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Indiabulls Housing Finance and RBL Bank are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 1,270.68 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 928.86 crore worth of shares on September 15, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 115.5 points or 0.65 per cent to 17,763.5.
The 30-share BSE Sensex had slumped 413 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 59,934 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 126 points or 0.70 per cent down to settle 17,877.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,000, 17,900 and 18,400 strikes with total open interest of 1,49,163, 1,22,776 and 1,18,980 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 17,900 and 17,950 strikes which added 89,794 and 56,180 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,200 strike, which shed 58,456 contracts, NSE data, as on September 15 (3:30 pm), showed.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 17,500, 17,850 and 17,700 strikes with total open interest of 1,20,732, 1,08,931 and 84,099 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 17,850 and 17,750 strikes which added 58,126 and 17,618 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 85,928 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 42,500, 41,500 and 43,000 strikes with total open interest of 1,45,571, 1,29,276 and 1,16,511 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 41,300 and 41,200 strikes which added 74,865 and 69,481 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 41,000 strike, which shed 14,492 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 41,200, 41,000 and 39,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,53,840, 1,19,573 and 1,01,502 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 41,200 and 41,100 strikes which added 1,06,911 and 40,769 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 38,000 strike, which shed 42,705 contracts.
Tata Power: Tata Power Solar Systems, wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, said it has a contract worth Rs 612 crore for setting up a 100 MW groundmounted solar project for SJVN Limited (SJVN).
Adani Ports: HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd (HBTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) said it has signed a concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) for mechanization of Berth no. 2 at Haldia Port.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today