Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open on a lower note; US Fed decision in focus

Indian equity benchmarks may trade lower on Wednesday, pausing a two straight sessions of gains as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.
Asian markets were lower today as investors braced for a US rate hike next week amid concerns of a global recession after warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Overnight, Wall Street recorded a sell-off that knocked 1.13 per cent off the S&P 500.
The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81 per cent chance of a 75-basis points (bps) hike and a 19 per cent probability of a jumbo 100 bps increase.
The Fed headlines a week in which more than a dozen central banks announce policy decisions, including the Bank of Japan and Bank of England on Thursday.
Here are the share market live updates:
SpiceJet: The budget carrier has decided to put around 80 pilots on leave without pay for a period of three months in a move to cut costs.
Yes Bank: The private lender on Tuesday said it approved investment of up to 19.99 per cent stake in JC Flowers Arc by bank.
Central Bank of India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it took the state-owned commercial bank off its prompt corrective action list after it was found that the bank was not in breach of certain regulations.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The automaker proposed to buy a 17.41 per cent stake of Swaraj Engines from Kirloskar Industries.
NBCC: NBCC on Tuesday said it secured total business of Rs 275 crore in August.
Hero MotoCorp: The bikemaker said on Tuesday it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.
Delta Corp, Escorts Ltd, India Cements, PVR and RBL Bank are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 1,196.19 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 131.94 crore worth of shares on September 20, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 75 points or 0.42 per cent to 17,720.
The 30-share BSE Sensex had jumped 579 points or 0.98 per cent to close at 59,720 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 194 points or 1.10 per cent up to settle 17,816.
