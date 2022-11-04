Share Market News Today Live: Sensex slips over 150 points, Nifty below 18,050; Hero MotoCorp, Divi's Lab, BPCL among top drags

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks plunged into the red after opening slightly higher on Friday amid mixed global cues as investors awaited domestic earnings reports and US jobs data for hints on future rate hikes.

The US central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps), the fourth such hike in a row, and said its battle against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further.

Asian stocks traded on a mixed note after an overnight decline on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index slipped 2.03 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.10 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.67 per cent and Hang Seng Index surged 4.49 per cent.

On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee met November 3 to discuss the central bank's report to the Centre for failing to meet its inflation targets for three straight quarters for the first time since it was set up in 2016. Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would not immediately make details of its report public.

Further, InterGlobe Aviation, Britannia Industries and GAIL (India) Ltd are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 678 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold Rs 732 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Here are the share market Live Updates: