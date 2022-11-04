Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open flat, tracking mixed Asian stocks

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are set to open flat on Friday amid mixed global cues as investors awaited domestic earnings reports and US jobs data for hints on future rate hikes.
The US central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps), the fourth such hike in a row, and said its battle against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further.
Asian stocks traded on a mixed note after an overnight decline on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index slipped 2.03 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.10 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.67 per cent and Hang Seng Index surged 4.49 per cent.
On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee met November 3 to discuss the central bank's report to the Centre for failing to meet its inflation targets for three straight quarters for the first time since it was set up in 2016. Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would not immediately make details of its report public.
Further, InterGlobe Aviation, Britannia Industries and GAIL (India) Ltd are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results later in the day.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 678 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold Rs 732 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
In a given fight between 'stable domestic fundamental' and 'a stronger US dollar', we expect a later one-stronger dollar will dominate and the rupee will depreciate towards 83.50-84.00 over the short-term, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
Sensex falls 138 points or 0.23 per cent to trade at 60,698 in pre-opening deals today.
Dalal Street stocks may open on a muted note today amid mixed set of cues from global markets. US treasury yields jumped and Wall Street stocks fell overnight. (Read more)
"There are two broad trends, one negative and the other positive, in the market now. The negative trend is the rising interest rates globally. The Fed’s message that the terminal rate in this rate hiking cycle would be higher than expected earlier is a negative for equity markets. Bond yields (10-year US bond yield is at 4.15%) and the dollar index (112.8) are moving up dragging equity markets down. But even in this unfavourable environment FII flows into India are rising. FIIs have been buyers in the cash market for the sixth straight trading day. This vote of confidence in India is a clear positive. For the near-term the influence of these negative and positive factors will keep the Nifty in a range with no breakouts or breakdowns," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. However, individual stocks will witness sharp movements responding to the Q2 results, he added.
Adani Enterprises: The company reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by strong performance at its integrated resources management and airports divisions.
Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest two-wheeler maker by sales, reported a bigger-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit as expenses rose and sales volume dipped.
Angel One: The retail brokerage firm said average client funding book in October was at Rs 1,575 crore, down 15.4 per cent from a year ago.
Vodafone Idea: The debt-laden telecom operator reported a wider loss for the second quarter, hit by a sustained decline in subscribers and higher expenses.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The company reported a profit in the second quarter, after winning a slew of orders following a pickup in economic activity.
LIC Housing Finance and PNB are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,100, 18,200 and 18,300 strikes with total open interest of 2,06,584, 1,53,279 and 1,34,208 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,050 and 18,100 strikes which added 69,442 and 66,561 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,500 strike, which shed 64,060 contracts, NSE data, as on November 3 (3:30 pm), showed.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 18,000, 18,050 and 17,700 strikes with total open interest of 2,02,437, 1,86,734 and 1,19,330 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 18,050 and 18,000 strikes which added 1,37,872 and 54,528 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 18,100 strike, which shed 86,238 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 41,300, 41,500 and 41,400 strikes with total open interest of 1,74,011, 1,40,637 and 1,18,166 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 41,300 and 41,400 strikes which added 98,711 and 52,646 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 43,500 strike, which shed 56,290 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 41,300, 41,000 and 41,200 strikes with total open interest of 1,96,082, 1,52,470 and 1,39,868 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 41,300 and 41,200 strikes which added 1,70,007 and 1,02,066 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 41,500 strike, which shed 14,989 contracts.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures edged 10.5 points or 0.06 per cent higher to trade at 18,125.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 70 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 60,836 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 30 points or 0.17 per cent lower to settle at 18,053.
