Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex falls over 100 points amid weak global cues, Nifty trades below 17,600

Indian equity benchmarks extended their fall for the third straight session in early trade on Friday, in line with the weaker trend in global markets after the US Federal Reserve interest rate hike and renewed economic growth worries amid an escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Asian stocks limped toward a fourth straight weekly decline today and bonds nursed huge losses, while currency markets were on edge at the end of a wild week.

Overnight, Wall Street indexes fell and longer-dated U.S. Treasuries (10-year) were dumped. S&P 500 futures edged 0.09 per cent lower, Nasdaq futures fell 0.16 per cent and Dow futures shed 0.01 per cent, indicating a cautious start for the Wall Street.

The Fed increased rates by 75 basis points (bps) – the third such rise in a row – and signalled that it would continue to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation. Interest rates may hit 4.4 per cent this year - higher than markets had priced in before the Fed meeting.

In the biggest escalation of the Ukraine war since Moscow's February 24 invasion, Russia explicitly raised the spectre of a nuclear conflict, approved a plan to annex a chunk of Ukraine.

Here are the share market Live Updates: