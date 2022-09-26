Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty below 17,200; PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday staged a gap-down opening, in line with the Asian markets amid global growth fears. Asian stocks were mostly trading lower amid amid renewed worries over economic growth on the back of high-interest rate environment.

Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised interest rates, signalling that they would continue to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would deliver its monetary policy decision later in the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had crashed 1,021 points or 1.73 per cent to close at 58,099 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 302 points or 1.72 per cent lower to settle at 17,327.

