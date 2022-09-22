Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty to stage gap-down opening after US interest rate hike

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to stage a gap-down opening on Thursday, taking cues from the Asian stocks after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast more hikes going further. Asian shares hit a two-year low as the prospect of US interest rates rising further and faster than expected spooked investors.
The Fed increased rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday – the third such rise in a row – and signalled that it would continue to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation. Interest rates may hit 4.4 per cent this year - higher than markets had priced in before the Fed meeting.
The US dollar rose and Wall Street fell overnight.
Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is due to meet next week to decide on its path for monetary policy.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.97 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI cracked 1.17 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.01 per cent lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.61 per cent.
Oil prices edged higher in early trade today. Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $90.15 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 29 cents or 0.35 per cent to $83.23 per barrel. (Read more)
Ambuja Cements, Can Fin Home, Delta Corp, Escorts, PVR and RBL Bank are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 461.04 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 538.53 crore worth of shares on September 21, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 143.5 points or 0.81 per cent to 17,572.5.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,000, 18,200 and 18,100 strikes with total open interest of 1,73,798, 1,49,201 and 1,39,875 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,000 and 18,100 strikes which added 43,264 and 40,406 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,400 strike, which shed 11,463 contracts, NSE data, as on September 21 (3:30 pm), showed.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 17,500, 17,000 and 17,100 strikes with total open interest of 1,15,857, 1,07,053 and 81,269 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 17,100 and 16,800 strikes which added 35,161 and 17,696 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 48,249 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 43,000, 42,000 and 42,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,12,559, 1,09,047 and 87,364 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 41,300 and 41,000 strikes which added 31,707 and 26,415 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 41,600 strike, which shed 12,638 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 40,000, 41,000 and 39,000 strikes with total open interest of 87,147, 80,795 and 75,414 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 41,000 and 41,200 strikes which added 18,820 and 18,181 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 41,500 strike, which shed 30,136 contracts.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 263 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 59,457 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 98 points or 0.55 per cent lower to settle at 17,718.
