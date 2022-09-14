Share Market Today Live Updates: Sensex plunges over 500 points amid global sell-off, Nifty trades below 17,950; IT stocks drag

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday staged a lower opening, taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares tumbled as a white-hot U.S. inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled bets that interest rates may have to be raised higher and for longer. U.S. Labor Department data showed that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) gained 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 per cent decline. In particular, core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, doubled to 0.6 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street saw its steepest fall in two years. Financial markets now have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points (bps) at the conclusion of the FOMC's (Federal Open Market Committee's) policy meeting next week.

S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, after a heavy sell-off. DJI plunged 3.94 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.16 per cent.

