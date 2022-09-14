Share Market Today Live Updates: Sensex plunges over 500 points amid global sell-off, Nifty trades below 17,950; IT stocks drag

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday staged a lower opening, taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares tumbled as a white-hot U.S. inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled bets that interest rates may have to be raised higher and for longer. U.S. Labor Department data showed that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) gained 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 per cent decline. In particular, core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, doubled to 0.6 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street saw its steepest fall in two years. Financial markets now have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points (bps) at the conclusion of the FOMC's (Federal Open Market Committee's) policy meeting next week.
S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, after a heavy sell-off. DJI plunged 3.94 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.16 per cent.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Sensex plunges 516 points or 0.85 per cent to trade at 60,055, Nifty moves 148 points or 0.82 per cent lower to trade at 17,922
"The turn lower cautioned yesterday after peeping into the 18,040-18,160 band is poised to unfold today. The catchment area is 17,860. Successful pull back above this region later in the day, could set the 18,600 trajectory back in motion. Inability to do so, could signal extended downsides toward 17,520 in the next few days, but a collapse is still not among the favoured moves," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The overall market breadth was weak as 926 shares were advancing while 1,820 were declining on BSE.
On the stock-specific front, Infosys was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 3.69 per cent to Rs 1,488. Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro were also among the laggards. In contrast, NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, Eicher Motors and Asian Paints were among the gainers.
All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 3.17 per cent, 1.09 per cent and 0.92 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were negative as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.80 per cent and small-cap dropped 0.89 per cent.
Sensex dives 975 points or 1.61 per cent to trade at 59,596 in opening deals, Nifty moves 273 points or 1.51 per cent lower to trade at 17,797
"The forex market also experience a bloodbath as Euro, Pound fell by more than 200 pips from their high. The Yen fell by 2 per cent after US DXY showed a strong recovery from 107.44 to 109.62. The broader Asian currency index hit another fresh low since the Asian crisis-1998. The Indian Rupee wasn’t an outlier, fell from 79.15 to 79.60 in the evening NDF market. It would be a wider day for the Rupee today with an expected range of 79.30 to 79.90. Let’s wait for the US PPI for August. The higher Producer prices are usually passed on to the consumer and it leads to a rise in CPI in the future," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex.
Sensex falls 1,300 points or 2.15 per cent to trade at 59,271 in pre-opening trade
The initial public offering (IPO) of Ahmedabad-based Harsha Engineers International would open for subscription on September 14 and conclude on September 16. (Read more)
The 30-share BSE Sensex had surged 456 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 60,571, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 134 points or 0.75 per cent higher to settle at 18,070.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 301.5 points or 1.67 per cent to 17,790.5.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,500, 18,100 and 18,400 strikes with total open interest of 1,22,409, 95,714 and 95,424 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,400 and 18,350 strikes which added 21,166 and 15,264 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 61,666 contracts, NSE data, as on September 13 (3:30 pm), showed.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 18,000, 17,900 and 17,400 strikes with total open interest of 1,53,027, 1,28,425 and 1,07,707 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 18,000 and 17,400 strikes which added 1,11,672 and 49,440 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 17,200 strike, which shed 37,912 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 41,000, 42,000 and 41,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,11,207, 86,180 and 76,299 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 41,000 and 40,900 strikes which added 27,817 and 20,476 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 40,500 strike, which shed 54,550 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 40,000, 39,500 and 39,000 strikes with total open interest of 1,02,537, 92,250 and 78,294 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 40,800 and 40,700 strikes which added 54,096 and 30,054 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 38,300 strike, which shed 11,839 contracts.
