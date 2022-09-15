Share Market Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open higher amid positive global cues

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to stage a higher opening on Thursday, taking cues from the global markets. Asia's stock markets were steady but fragile, a day after their biggest drawdown in three months as investors weighed the risk of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike next week. Fed may announce a 100 basis points (bps) interest rate hike to tackle sticky inflation.

Overnight, Wall Street ended a directionless session higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had slipped 224 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 60,347 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 66 points or 0.37 per cent lower to settle at 18,004.

Here are the share market Live Updates: