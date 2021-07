11:07 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank share gains most on Sensex, Nifty amid reports global PE firms eyeing stake in lender

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

YES Bank share price rose over 9% to Rs 45.95 in early trade today after amid reports that global private equity firms - TPG, The Carlyle Group and Farallon Capital - were seeking to buy large strategic stakes in the private lender. The timing of PE firms evincing interest in YES Bank is significant since all pledged shares in the private sector lender have been sold.