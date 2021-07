10:37 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank share price rises over 8%

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of YES Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. YES Bank share price rose up to Rs 8.77% to Rs 71.9 on reports Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares amounting to 0.5 percent stake in the lender. YES Bank stock opened with a gain of 6.51% at Rs 70.40 on BSE today. The mid cap stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall after Jhunjhunwala bought stake in the private sector lender.