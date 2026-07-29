Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
'Sometimes as a market crash': Vijay Kedia shares investing lessons in Guru Purnima post

'Sometimes as a market crash': Vijay Kedia shares investing lessons in Guru Purnima post

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ace investor said he bowed "not only to the people who taught me, but also to the experiences that transformed me."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 4:52 PM IST
'Sometimes as a market crash': Vijay Kedia shares investing lessons in Guru Purnima post"My greatest gurus came disguised as failure, loss, disappointment, rejection, humiliation, pain and regret," Vijay Kedia wrote.

Ace investor Vijay Kedia marked Guru Purnima with a reflective message on social media, saying that some of life's greatest teachers are not always people but difficult experiences such as failure, rejection, humiliation and even a market crash.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kedia said he bowed "not only to the people who taught me, but also to the experiences that transformed me."

Advertisement

Related Articles

"My greatest gurus came disguised as failure, loss, disappointment, rejection, humiliation, pain and regret," he wrote.

The veteran investor, known for his long-term investing philosophy, said the defining moments of his investing journey came not from his most successful bets but from the mistakes he made along the way.

"The biggest turning points in my investing journey did not come from my biggest winners. They came from my biggest mistakes," Kedia said.

Highlighting the role of setbacks in shaping an investor's mindset, he added: "Perhaps the greatest truth about a guru is this: The greatest gurus don't always arrive as people. Sometimes they arrive as failure. Sometimes as rejection. Sometimes as humiliation. Sometimes as a market crash."

Advertisement

Kedia concluded his post by wishing everyone a "Happy Guru Purnima."

Guru Purnima is a festival dedicated to expressing gratitude to teachers and mentors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more