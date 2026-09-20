SpaceX weight in Nasdaq 100 to jump to 2.82% following quarterly index rebalance: Report

SpaceX made its public debut in July, but post-listing share lockups initially constrained its free-float availability. That dynamic capped its influence on the gauge, even after Nasdaq modified its rules to grant newly listed mega-cap companies faster entry without meeting standard 10% free-float thresholds.

The recalibration helps narrow a glaring disconnect on Wall Street: despite commanding a market capitalisation exceeding $2 trillion as the seventh-largest constituent in the Nasdaq 100, SpaceX’s initial weighting failed to rank among the benchmark’s top 20 holdings.

With post-IPO lockups expiring and more shares becoming freely tradable, passive investment funds and exchange-traded funds tracking the index — such as the $482 billion Invesco QQQ Trust — will be required to adjust their holdings to maintain tracking accuracy.

Advertisement

Analysts estimate the weight increase could spark anywhere between $15.5 billion and $22 billion in passive buying across Nasdaq 100-linked products globally.

SpaceX launches & Future roadmap

SpaceX maintains an aggressive launch cadence while advancing toward ambitious exploration goals centered around its next-generation Starship vehicle and NASA’s Artemis lunar program.

Key scheduled launches

Starship Integrated Flight Tests: Flight 14 is scheduled for late September from Pad 2 at Starbase, Texas. Key objectives focus on testing upper-stage heat shield resilience, Raptor engine reignition in space, and precise booster catches using the launch tower's "Mechazilla" arms. Subsequent tests will focus on in-space propellant transfer demonstrations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Commercial Crew & Space Station Operations: The NASA Crew-13 mission is targeted for early October aboard a Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon to transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Autonomous Cargo Dragon resupply missions also continue regularly.

Commercial, Science & National Security Payloads: Launches include USSF national security missions (USSF-385, USSF-259, USSF-153) for high-orbit defense satellite placement, the Falcon Heavy launch of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope to study dark energy and exoplanets, and commercial payloads like O3b mPOWER high-throughput communications satellites.

Starlink Mega-Constellation Deployment: Falcon 9 rockets continue deploying next-generation Direct-to-Cell and v2 mini Starlink satellites every few days from launch sites in Florida (SLC-40/LC-39A) and California (SLC-4E).

Future roadmap & Strategic objectives