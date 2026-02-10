Stock market news: Gift Nifty up 80 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are set to open higher on Tuesday, supported by signs of a turnaround in foreign fund flows as a trade deal with the United States continues to boost market sentiment. An interim trade framework that would lower tariffs, reshape energy ties and deepen economic cooperation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 79.60 points, or 0.31 per cent, up at 25,995, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Tuesday. Asian stocks advanced for a second day in early trading on Tuesday. Nikkei gained more than 2 per cent, while Hang Seng rose nearly a per cent. KOSPI was up nearly half a per cent.

"We expect the market to continue its gradual upmove, with stock-specific action likely to remain in focus as the third-quarter earnings season approaches its final leg, with several companies scheduled to announce results this week, while US export beneficiaries and metal companies are expected to remain in focus," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Advertisement

The Wall Street stocks rose solidly after a shaky start on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.20 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 50,135.87. The S&P 500 gained 32.52 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,964.82 and the Nasdaq Composite 207.46 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 23,238.67.

The US dollar index was trading steadily near its lowest levels of the month at 96.97. Market pricing continues to indicate that the Federal Reserve will remain on hold until June. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond edged up 0.2 basis point to 4.196 per cent.

In commodities markets, WTI crude was down 0.1 per cent at $64.15 a barrel. Gold fell 0.9 per cent to $5,018.59 per ounce, while silver slumped 2.7 per cent to $81.13 per ounce. Bitcoin slid 0.9 per cent to $69,756.85, while ether shed 1.1 per cent to $2,098.21.

Advertisement

Investor sentiment was lifted by reports that India and the United States have moved closer to a trade agreement that includes tariff reductions and deeper economic cooperation, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "We reiterate a buy-on-dips approach, with emphasis on stock selection based on sectoral strength. Positions should be aligned with disciplined risk management."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 2,254.64 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyer of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 4.15 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

The Nifty50 is comfortably placed above its significant EMAs on the daily chart with a runaway gap and indicators tuning in favor of the bulls, thereby enhancing the positive outlook, said Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivatives Research at Angel One.

"25,780-25,700 is anticipated to provide a cushion against any potential downward movement in the near term, with 25,600 expected to act as a critical support threshold. On the flipside, 26000 constitutes the intermediate and formidable hurdle zone, breaching which the index is likely to inch towards its all time high zone on a subsequent basis," he adds.

Advertisement

Nifty has broken above the resistance at 25,700, paving the way for further upside. The sentiment looks positive, with its 50-DMA, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "The RSI is in a bullish crossover and continues to trend higher. In the short term, Nifty may move towards higher levels, with initial resistance placed at 26,000–26,200. On the lower end, support is placed at 25,650."



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank formed a high wave candle with a bullish gap below its base signaling consolidation with positive bias after a strong opening. Index in the process formed a fresh all-time high on a closing basis. Index is expected to maintain a positive bias and head towards 61,200 and 61,800 levels in the coming sessions, Bajaj Broking said.

"It has immediate support at 59,500-59,200 levels being the confluence of the 20- and 50-days EMA. Volatility is likely to remain elevated amid uncertain global cues. Key short-term support is placed in the 58,500–58,000 zone being the confluence of the 100 days EMA and the bullish gap area of last Tuesday," it added.

The immediate resistance for Nifty Bank is placed in the 60,800–60,900 zone, making it a crucial supply area to watch, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "Any sustained move above this zone could lead to Index continuing its up move on the upside towards 61,300, followed by 61,600 in the near term. On the downside, the zone of 60,400–60,300 zone is likely to act as a strong support."