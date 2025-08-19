Stock market today: Gift Nifty down 7 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday ahead of the rising geopolitical concerns and tariff tensions. Markets keenly eye US Fed's Jackson Hole symposium for policy hints later today. However, FII's return as buyers at Dalal Street is likely to support the sentiments.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 6.80 points, or 0.02 per cent, down at 24,960, hinting at a muted start for the domestic market on Tuesday. Stocks in Asia and oil prices edged lower on Tuesday. Nikkei nudged lower, while Hang Seng crept marginally up. KOSPI was down nearly half a per cent.

A combination of policy reforms, sovereign rating upgrade, potential tariff relief, RBI and government stimulus, monsoon-led consumption revival and festive demand could trigger a strong recovery in the corporate earnings in 2HFY26, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head Of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "We maintain a positive view on Indian equities over the next 6-9 months."

Wall Street's main indexes closed roughly flat on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.30 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 44,911.82, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 point, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,449.15 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.80 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 21,629.77.

The US dollar held steady against its major peers on Tuesday as global markets awaited the outcome of a White House summit with European nations The dollar index edged up to 98.171 after a 0.2 per cent gain in the previous session. In the commodities US crude dipped 0.2 per cent to $63.29 a barrel. Spot gold was slightly higher at $3,334.9 per ounce.

Lingering uncertainty regarding the India-US trade talks amid a potential delay in their meeting—may continue to weigh on sentiment, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Traders are advised to remain focused on sectoral rotation, with auto and consumption themes likely to stay in favour, while maintaining a stock-specific and risk-managed approach," he said.

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 550.85 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 4,103.81 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty & Sensex outlook

The short-term market outlook is positive, but buy on intraday dips and sell on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. On the downside, 24,800/81,000 and 24,750/80,800 would be key support levels, while 25,000/81,700 and 25,100/82,000 could act as crucial resistance areas for the bulls. Below 24,750/80,800, the uptrend would become vulnerable," he said.

For Nifty, the zone of 24,800-24,770 will act as an important support. While on the upside, the zone of 25,000-25,050 will act as a crucial hurdle, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "Any sustainable move above the level of 25,050 will lead to a sharp upside rally upto the level of 25,200, followed by 25,350 in the short term, he said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank formed a bearish-bodied candlestick pattern with a long upper wick, suggesting selling pressure at higher levels. It attempted to close above its short-term and medium-term EMAs but failed to sustain, which could act as a slight concern in the near term, said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

"On the downside, immediate support is placed at 55,500, and if breached, strong support is likely around the 55,300–55,000 range. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 56,000–56,200, followed by 56,400. A decisive move above these levels will be crucial to continue the bullish trajectory and open the path for further upside," he added.

Bajaj Broking expects Nifty Bank to consolidate in the range of 54,800-56,300. Only a movement beyond this range will signal the next directional move. Key support area 54,800 and 55,000- a region that aligns with the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) and key Fibonacci retracement levels from the prior upward move, it said.