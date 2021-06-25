Stock Market Updates: Sensex rises 226 points to end at record high, Nifty above 15,850

The 30-share Sensex jumped 226 points to end at a fresh lifetime high on Friday. Sensex closed 226.04 points or 0.43 % higher at 52,925.04. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index advanced 69.90 points or 0.44 % to 15,860.35.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 4 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, L&T and Maruti.

Reliance Industries was the top Sensex loser falling 3 per cent for the second session post the firm's 44th AGM.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 10 ended in the red.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 146 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 52,845.39, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 20.35 points or 0.13 per cent to 15,810.80.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains.

Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 % lower at USD 75.23 per barrel.