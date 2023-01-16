Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Just Dial, Federal Bank and more

Benchmark indices ended higher on January 13 led by gains in IT, metal and banking stocks. Sensex rose 303 points to 60,261 and Nifty gained 98 points to 17,956. Titan, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, ITC and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex losers falling up to 1.14%. Tata Steel, IndusInd, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.03%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC Bank: The lender reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 12,259 crore. Net interest income rose nearly 25% on year to Rs 22,988 crore. Operating profit climbed 13.4% YoY to Rs 19,024 crore.

Wipro: The company logged a 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 3,053 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 14.3% YoY to Rs 23,229 crore. For FY23, the company expects revenue growth from the IT services business to be in the range of 11.5-12.0%, in constant currency terms.

Avenue Supermarts: The operator of DMart chain of hypermarkets reported a 6.7% YoY rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 590 crore. Consolidated revenue increased 25.5% on year to Rs 11,569.05 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services: The shares will trade ex-dividend with respect to both special and interim dividend announced. The company announced a special dividend of Rs 67 and an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, respectively.

L&T Finance Holdings: Consolidated net profit rose 47% on year to Rs 453 crore in the December quarter, led by strong retail disbursements. Retail disbursements jumped 53% higher on year and 13% sequentially to Rs 11,607 crore.

Just Dial: The company logged a nearly 4-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 75.3 crore. Revenue from operations rose 39% on year to Rs 221.4 crore.

Sula Vineyards: The company has logged the highest-ever quarterly sales in the December quarter. The company's sales rose 13% on year to Rs 187 crore on the back of strong volume growth and higher pricing.

Whirlpool of India: The company has appointed Narasimhan Eswar as managing director, effective April 4 for 5 years. Eswar's appointment comes following Vishal Bhola, the current managing director's resignation.

Wonderla Holidays: The company is in discussions with the Madhya Pradesh government to explore the possibility of setting up an amusement park in the state.

Federal Bank: The board of the lender will meet to consider and approve quarterly earnings.

Vinny Overseas: The garments and apparels company will meet for considering bonus share issue and stock split.

