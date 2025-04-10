scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks slide as Dow drops 600 points, Apple, Tesla, Nvidia lose nearly 4% 

Feedback

Stocks slide as Dow drops 600 points, Apple, Tesla, Nvidia lose nearly 4% 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 629 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.1%. The Nasdaq Composite slid 2.9%, giving back a portion of Wednesday’s massive gains.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tech stocks led the decline, with Apple down 3.8% and Tesla falling 5%. Nvidia lost 4%, and Meta Platforms dipped 1.7%. Tech stocks led the decline, with Apple down 3.8% and Tesla falling 5%. Nvidia lost 4%, and Meta Platforms dipped 1.7%.

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday, pulling back from a historic rally sparked by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff reprieve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 629 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.1%. The Nasdaq Composite slid 2.9%, giving back a portion of Wednesday’s massive gains.

Tech stocks led the decline, with Apple down 3.8% and Tesla falling 5%. Nvidia lost 4%, and Meta Platforms dipped 1.7%, CNBC reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, S&P 500 futures experienced a 1.5% decline, marking a retreat from the nearly 10% increase seen on Wednesday. The dollar also depreciated for a third consecutive day. Meanwhile, bond prices rose as investors sought refuge in assets such as gold, the Swiss franc, and the yen. Additionally, Brent crude dropped below $64 per barrel.

The pullback followed one of Wall Street’s most explosive sessions in decades. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 jumped over 9%, marking its third-largest one-day gain since World War II. The Dow posted its biggest percentage increase since March 2020, while the Nasdaq logged its second-best day ever, and its strongest since January 2001.

Wednesday also saw a record-shattering 30 billion shares traded—the highest daily volume in at least 18 years.

The market rally was driven by Trump’s announcement of a 90-day reduction in tariff rates to a universal 10%, excluding Canada and Mexico from any additional duties. The European Union responded Thursday with its own 90-day pause on tariffs targeting U.S. goods, further boosting hopes of easing global trade tensions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 10, 2025, 7:13 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement