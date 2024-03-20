Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.02% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 Mar 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹36.30, down 2.15%
20 Mar 2024, 3:30:50 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹36.40, down 2.42%. The day's high was ₹37.70 and low was ₹35.60, and the total traded volume stood at 26,227,939.
20 Mar 2024, 3:18:40 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 3:12:34 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,045.05, Nifty at 21,842.60 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 33.00 points to 72,045.05 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 25.15 to 21,842.60 points as of 15:10 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 3:04:28 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 2:48:01 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 2:31:39 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.62%; m-cap at 49.31 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
20 Mar 2024, 2:17:27 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹6.95. At last count, the stock was down 1.62% at ₹36.55.
20 Mar 2024, 1:48:58 PM IST
15,723,126 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 15,723,126 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 1:18:20 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 1:04:04 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 12:49:43 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 12:33:25 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 Mar 2024, 12:02:43 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 109.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 14.79 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 Mar 2024, 11:46:22 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 11:34:08 AM IST
11,933,743 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 11,933,743 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 11:17:49 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 71,901.92, Nifty at 21,733.80 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 110.13 points to 71,901.92 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 83.65 to 21,733.80 points as of 11:15 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 11:03:26 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 8,739,301.
20 Mar 2024, 10:16:58 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock down 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share lost 2.16% today, the scip is down 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
20 Mar 2024, 10:02:52 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.35% intraday against a 1.35% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.