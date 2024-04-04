Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.15% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹42.95, down 1.15%
04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹42.75, down 1.15%. The day's high was ₹44.60 and low was ₹42.70, and the total traded volume stood at 30,618,568.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price chart today
04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.57%; m-cap at 59.02 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:20:46 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was up 0.69% at ₹43.70.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST
19,962,719 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 19,962,719 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary
04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
04 Apr 2024, 12:00:47 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 127.91 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.32 times its price-to-book ratio.
04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 11,843,787.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock up 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share gained 2.16% today, the scip is up 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:01:20 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.57% intraday against a 0.57% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
04 Apr 2024, 9:47:12 AM IST
