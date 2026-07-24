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Suzlon shares: Is the multibagger's dream run over? What investors should expect next

Suzlon shares: Is the multibagger's dream run over? What investors should expect next

Suzlon Energy shares may not see another one-way rally anytime soon, says market expert Pradeep Haldar. Here's his outlook, key support levels and upside targets.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 5:03 PM IST
Suzlon shares: Is the multibagger's dream run over? What investors should expect nextThat distinction matters in renewable energy, where long-term business optimism does not always translate into immediate stock price performance.

Suzlon Energy may not be poised for a swift comeback despite investor hopes of a recovery, with market expert Pradeep Haldar cautioning that the stock’s high-momentum phase appears to be behind it for now. Responding to a viewer query from an investor holding the stock at Rs 62, Haldar said the counter is unlikely to deliver the kind of “one-sided uptrend” seen in earlier years, even as he outlined a medium-term trading band and risk levels.
 

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Momentum theme loses steam
Haldar’s core argument was that several market themes that dominated from 2021 through mid-2024 have since lost leadership. He placed Suzlon in that same bucket, alongside defence and railway names, saying the market has turned more selective after a prolonged run-up in these sectors.

“Suzlon abhi nahi chalega,” he said, adding that stocks and themes that ran strongly through 2021, 2022, 2023 and even up to June-July 2024 have broadly stopped delivering the same momentum. According to him, Suzlon’s peak was formed “almost August 2024 ke aas-paas,” after which the stock failed to sustain its earlier trajectory.
 

What investors should watch now
For investors already holding the stock, Haldar did not recommend panic selling, but he made it clear that expectations need to be reset. “Stock utna tezi ektarfa uptrend aapko nahi milenge,” he said, signalling that any gains from here may be gradual rather than explosive.

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His trading framework is straightforward: maintain a stop loss at Rs 47, while watching for upside targets of Rs 64 and Rs 71. The suggested holding period for that view is two to three quarters, indicating that any meaningful move, if it comes, may take time rather than unfold in a quick rebound.
 

Broader read-through for renewable plays
The Suzlon Energy Ltd call also reflects a wider shift in market behaviour. In the broader discussion, Haldar repeatedly stressed that investors should avoid assuming that every former high-flyer will automatically regain momentum simply because the underlying sector remains structurally attractive.

That distinction matters in renewable energy, where long-term business optimism does not always translate into immediate stock price performance. For Suzlon investors, the message is clear: the stock may still offer tactical upside from current levels, but the era of effortless rerating appears to have cooled. In the near term, disciplined risk management may matter more than chasing a dramatic turnaround.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 24, 2026 5:03 PM IST
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