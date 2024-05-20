Tata Power Company Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.18% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares close at ₹441.45, up 1.18%
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd closed at ₹441.45, up 1.18%. The day's high was ₹443.75 and low was ₹436.50, and the total traded volume stood at 2,618,860.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd share price chart today
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd SWOT Analysis
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.18%; m-cap at 1.41 Lakh Crore
The Tata Power Company Ltd stock has lost 2.22% in 1 day, lost 2.86% in the 1 week, gained 4.82% in 1 month, gained 10.44% 3 months, gained 74.7% in 6 months, gained 115.29% in 1 year, gained 61.97% in 3 years, and gained 46.64% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹464.20 and 52-week low of ₹201.80. At last count, the stock was up 1.18% at ₹441.45.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
2,618,860 Tata Power Company Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 2,618,860 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock Summary
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Tata Power Company Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹11.57, Tata Power Company Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 38.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.36 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Tata Power Company Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:49 IST stands at 2,618,860.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd stock up 2.86% in 5 days
While the Tata Power Company Ltd share gained 2.22% today, the scip is up 4.82% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 74.7% and one-year return of 115.29%.
20 May 2024, 10:02:25 AM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Tata Power Company Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.18% intraday against a 1.18% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.