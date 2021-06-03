These two stocks turned into multibaggers in just one month

The stock market continues to perform well amid a declining trend in COVID-19 cases. The Sensex climbed as much as 391 points and Nifty 50 index surged to an all-time high of 15,678.55 today.

Amidst the uptrend in the market, there are a few stocks that have delivered more than 100 per cent returns in just one month.

Shares of Angel Broking and PNB Housing Finance have jumped 109 percent and 106 percent, respectively, in the last month.

Angel Broking

Angel Broking share stood at Rs 380.75 on May 03, 2021. It rose to Rs 794.30 today, translating into gains of 108.6 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex rose 7 per cent in one month.

The stock has gained 135 per cent since the beginning of this year. It opened 1.2 per cent higher at Rs 766.00 against the previous close of Rs 756.50 on BSE.

The share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,523.31 crore on BSE.

The company registered the highest ever quarterly and yearly gross client addition of 1 million and 2.4 million clients in Q4FY21 and FY21, respectively.

Angel Broking reported a 39 per cent jump in the net profit to Rs 102 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Profit in the previous quarter stood at Rs 73.20 crore.

ICICI Securities has a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 per share.

"Appointment of Narayan Gangadhar as its new CEO (strong tech experience with Google, Amazon, Uber, and Ola) holds promise as ABL seeks to further build digital capabilities," the brokerage firm said.

PNB Housing Finance

Share of PNB Housing Finance has delivered 78 per cent returns to its shareholders in the last one week after the firm's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore by issuing equity shares and convertible warrants to entities led by PE firm Carlyle Group and Aditya Puri's Salisbury Investments.

As per the share price history, PNB Housing Finance stock closed at Rs 369.3 on May 3, 2021. It hit an intraday high of Rs 762.50 in today's morning session. In one last month, the stock has delivered 106.6 per cent returns.

The stock opened 8.8 per cent higher at Rs 754.00 against the previous close of Rs 693.20. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,830.44 crore on BSE.

The share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200 day moving averages. It has gained 292 per cent in the last 12 months and risen 109 per cent since the beginning of this year.

For FY21, net profit grew 44 per cent to Rs 930 crore while income declined 10 per cent to Rs 7,624 crore.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 127.03 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 compared to a loss of Rs. 242.06 crore in March 2020.

Net sales stood at Rs 1,831.68 crore in March 2021 down 5.9 per cent from Rs 1,946.44 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Securities believes that strengthening of the Board, management, governance, and risk management, coupled with scarcity premium, can drive rerating to 1.2 times FY23E book.