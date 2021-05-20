This stock rallied over 400% in 12 months, hit 52-week high today

Share of Shakti Pumps rose 20 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 742.65 in today's intraday session on BSE after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31 against a net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in Q4 FY20.

The small-cap share has delivered more than 400 per cent returns to its shareholders in the last 12 months. The share stood at Rs 139.65 on May 20, 2020. It has zoomed to Rs 742.65 today, translating into gains of 431 per cent during the period. In comparison, Sensex rose 61 per cent in one year.

The stock ended 13.44 per cent higher at Rs 702.10 against previous close of Rs 618.90 on BSE. It has gained 137 per cent since the beginning of this year. Shakti Pumps share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,290.47 crore.

Revenue from operations rose over three-fold to Rs 319.71 crore in the last quarter against Rs 92.56 crore a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 277.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31 against Rs 105.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The company expects exports to grow at 25-30 per cent every year excluding big project executions. Currently, the domestic order book of the company is around Rs. 250 crore excluding KUSUM scheme.

During the Quarter, the company disinvested its wholly owned subsidiary i.e (Shakti Pumps Pty Ltd., Australia). lt has applied for closure of the company and the related loss of Rs 20.26 lakh has been recognised in the financials.

"ln the view of management, there is no significant impact on the immediate liquidity position of the company based on management's evaluation of future cash flows for the next one year," the company said.

Recently, the company bagged a $35.30 million order from the Government of Uganda for supplying solar-powered water pumping systems at a contract price of $3,53,00,000.

The board of directors of Shakti Pumps India recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.