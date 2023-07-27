Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 60% at Rs 324 cr, stock surges 3.5%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a surge in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. The bank's net profit jumped by 59.7 per cent to Rs 324.1 crore as compared to Rs 203 crore in the same quarter last year. The Net Interest Income (NII) was also up 32.1 per cent at Rs 792.4 crore as against the Rs 599 crore in the same quarter last year.

During the June quarter, Ujjivan’s asset quality improved. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) reached 2.62 per cent at Rs 596.5 crore as compared to 2.88 per cent at Rs 630.6 crore (QoQ). However, the net NPAs increased marginally to 0.06 per cent at Rs 12.6 crore from 2.72 per cent in the previous quarter at 9 crore (QoQ).

At 1350 hours on Thursday, Ujjivan SFB's scrip on BSE was trading 3.7% higher at Rs 44.23

The total expenditure of the company also surged by 38.03 per cent to Rs 1,006 crore as compared to 729 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earning per share(EPS) in Q1 was also higher at Rs 1.66 against Rs 1.17 in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Bank has allotted 69,750 equity shares pursuant to the exercise of stock options under the approved Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) 2019.

As per RBI guidelines, as at June 30, 2023, the Bank carries a floating provision of Rs. 250 crore. Of which, Rs. 120 crore is used for calculation of net NPA and provision coverage ratio and remaining Rs. 130 crore is disclosed as other liabilities. Out of Rs.130 crore, Rs. 30 crore is used for calculation of Tier II capital and Rs. 100 crore is un-utilised, which can be utilised in future for calculation of net NPA and provision coverage ratio.

Also Watch | World faces climate chaos, experiences extreme weather conditions, rise in global temperature: DIU