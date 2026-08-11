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Unique individual investors in F&O trading declines in FY26 but average per person loss widens

Unique individual investors in F&O trading declines in FY26 but average per person loss widens

MoS Finance informs Rajya Sabha that Centre collected Rs 27,695 crore in FY26 as STT from F&O segment 

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 4:29 PM IST
Unique individual investors in F&O trading declines in FY26 but average per person loss widens The total turnover was Rs 202 lakh crore in the segment in FY26, a decline from Rs 213 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

The number of retail investors trading in Futures and Options (F&O) segment in India declined in FY26 from a year ago but the average per person loss widened.

In FY26, 78.6 lakh individual traders in F&O compared to 98.1 lakh in FY25. The average per person loss for such traders rose to Rs 1.16 lakh in FY26 from Rs 1.13 lakh in FY25.

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The data was shared by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to a question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“SEBI has done an analysis of individual/retail participation in the F&O segment and their profitability outcome during the last five financial years,” he said. The data is based on information collected from the top 15 brokers in the equity derivatives market.

The sample used in the study represents approximately 90% of all individual investors in this segment.
The total turnover was Rs 202 lakh crore in the segment in FY26, a decline from Rs 213 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

The minister further informed the House that SEBI has put in place regulatory and surveillance measures for effecting market stability and for the protection of the interests of investors in the stock market. SEBI has mandated risk disclosure to individual traders- mandated brokers to make a disclosure that ‘9 out of 10 Individual traders made losses in F&O in FY22’, when the users log in to the trading platform.

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“Following the regulatory measures, SEBI has observed a year-on-year decline in the number of unique individual investors from 9.81 million to 7.86 million and net losses of the individuals from Rs 1,11,788 crores to Rs 91,685 crores in the equity derivatives segment in 2025-26, compared to the previous year,” the minister said.

However, the Centre’s collection of securities transaction tax from the F&O segment has increased over the years and amounted to Rs 27,695 crore in FY26 with Rs 19,802 crore from options and Rs 7,893 crore from futures. In FY25, the Centre had collected Rs 22,225 crore as STT from the F&O segment, the minister said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 4:28 PM IST
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