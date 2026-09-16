UPI MDR: Will mutual fund SIPs, stocks get costlier? Brokerages, experts explain impact on investors

Mutual fund SIPs

For mutual fund investors, the distinction between one-time payments and recurring mandates is particularly important. Mutual fund SIPs set up through UPI AutoPay or recurring mandates will not attract the prescribed MDR on the automated transaction. Therefore, existing monthly SIPs linked to UPI AutoPay can continue without the new MDR being automatically added to each instalment.

However, eligible one-time mutual fund purchases made through UPI will fall under the separate capital-market MDR category. At 0.02%, the absolute cost remains relatively small. A ₹5,000 investment would translate into an MDR of ₹1, while a ₹10,000 transaction would imply ₹2, assuming the entire cost is passed on.

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MUST READ: UPI vs debit card vs credit card MDR: How much does each payment method cost merchants?

Jefferies on impact of UPI MDR on retail investing

Jefferies said the new framework is unlikely to significantly change the economics of retail investing through SIPs or stocks. Its analysis focuses primarily on the revenue opportunity for payment companies, which it estimates at ₹150–180 billion, rather than forecasting a direct increase in investment costs for retail investors.

Stock investments

For stock market investors, the 0.02% capital-market MDR will apply to eligible UPI payments. A ₹50,000 stock purchase, for example, would imply an MDR of ₹10 at the prescribed rate, while larger transactions will be subject to the ₹300 cap.

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Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, said the separate treatment for capital-market transactions is significant. “The headlines around the new UPI charge have understandably focused on the 0.4% MDR, but what deserves equal attention is the decision to carve out capital market transactions into their own category at just 0.02%, capped at Rs. 300.”

Impact for stockbroking clients

Relli said the practical impact on stockbroking clients should remain limited. “For stock broking clients in my view, the practical impact is minimal. SIPs set up through UPI AutoPay fall outside this framework entirely, and one-time transfers will carry a cost of a few rupees at most, never more than Rs. 300.”

UPI MDR impact on mutual funds and stock investments

Transaction type MDR rate Maximum MDR Example Impact on investor Mutual fund SIP via UPI AutoPay No prescribed MDR — ₹5,000 monthly SIP No prescribed MDR on recurring AutoPay transaction One-time mutual fund investment via UPI 0.02% ₹300 ₹5,000 → ₹1 MDR Depends on whether intermediary absorbs or passes on cost Stock purchase via eligible UPI payment 0.02% ₹300 ₹50,000 → ₹10 MDR Nominal cost if passed on Debt-market investment via eligible UPI 0.02% ₹300 ₹50,000 → ₹10 MDR Depends on intermediary's policy Broker/trading account fund transfer 0.02% ₹300 ₹50,000 → ₹10 MDR Brokers may face a cost even if no trade follows Other eligible P2M UPI transactions above ₹2,000 0.4% ₹300 ₹5,000 → ₹20 MDR Merchant bears MDR; cannot separately charge customer P2M transactions up to ₹2,000 0% — ₹2,000 No MDR UPI P2P transfers 0% — ₹10,000 transfer Remain free

MUST SEE: UPI MDR rules explained: Where will you pay more from October 15? Check charges and exemptions

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Concern for brokers

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, however, has raised a concern specific to broking. “As brokers, we can’t force a customer to trade after transferring money,” he said, pointing out that brokers could incur an MDR even when money transferred to a trading account does not result in a transaction. Kamath said a cap of ₹5 or ₹10 per transaction would be more reasonable for broking than a ₹300 cap.

I think MDR on UPI was probably inevitable at some point, especially given how widespread UPI adoption has become. It could also lead to more competition, instead of just three apps accounting for more than 95% of the market.



That being said, there are some use cases, like… — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) September 16, 2026

ALSO READ: ‘Inevitable but doesn’t make sense in some cases’: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath on MDR on UPI transactions over ₹2000

Will customers have to pay UPI MDR?

The broader framework also keeps customers from being directly charged MDR. NPCI has clarified that the applicable MDR will be borne by merchants and cannot be passed on as a separate UPI charge to consumers. Person-to-person transactions will remain free, while UPI P2M transactions up to ₹2,000 will continue to carry zero MDR.

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Relli said the calibrated treatment of capital markets is aimed at preserving retail participation. “As an industry, we should read this not as a new cost, but as a considered decision to protect retail access to markets.”

What investors need to know

For investors, therefore, the key takeaway is that the new rules do not impose a blanket charge on mutual fund SIPs or stock investments. UPI AutoPay-based recurring investments remain outside the prescribed MDR, while eligible one-time capital-market payments carry the lower 0.02% rate. The eventual cost to investors will depend on whether intermediaries absorb the charge or pass it through.

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