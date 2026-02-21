US Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs: Samir Arora says, ‘understanding is more important than just open markets’

The US Supreme Court delivered a major decision on Friday, overturning US President Donald Trump's Liberation Day tariffs. On this, Helios Capital founder Samir Arora on X said that markets should not be expected to remain open for every economic announcement.

“We should stop asking for stock markets to be open for every economic announcement so that traders can hedge their risks,” Arora wrote on Saturday.

Arora highlighted the blind panic that could have unfolded if stock exchanges were open during the policy overhaul. “Imagine if our market was open when these new tariffs were announced and old ones scapped,” he said.





“12 hours later, people are still asking whether the tariff for India is 18 per cent or, 28 per cent or 10 per cent now and whether this is temporary or final,” Arora added.

“Better understanding is more important than just open markets unless all traders feel they are above average in understanding and processing news and events faster,” he noted.

Meanwhile, in a 6-3 majority ruling, the apex court stated that the Trump administration had overstepped its legal authority. The judges ruled that the government could not use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose broad-based tariffs without Congressional approval.

However, soon after the legal setback, Trump announced that a flat global tariff of 10 per cent would now be levied on all countries.

After signing the new order, the US President took to social media to declare that the fresh duty was "effective almost immediately."