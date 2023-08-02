Vedanta promoter Twin Star to sell 16 crore shares via block deals on Thursday to raise $500 mn: Report

Twin Star, a promoter entity affiliated with Vedanta Ltd, led by Anil Agarwal, is set to initiate a substantial sell-off by offering 16 crore shares of the company through block deals on Thursday, said a report on Wednesday.

Valued at $500 million, or approximately Rs 4,130 crore, the transaction's floor price has been established at Rs 258.5, reported CNBC TV18.

This pricing strategy represents a 5 per cent discount from the closing price recorded on Wednesday. The intended outcome is the sale of a 4.3 per cent stake in Vedanta for debt repayment purposes, the report added.

The timing of this block deal is noteworthy as it coincides with a looming debt repayment deadline for Vedanta Resources, the overarching promoter entity. Specifically, a coupon worth $29.1 million is due for repayment on August 9 of this year.

Recently, Vedanta Ltd. received a dividend payout of Rs 1,920 crore from its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, wherein Vedanta holds a 64.92 per cent stake.

During the June quarter, Vedanta Resources retained a 68.11 per cent stake in Vedanta Ltd., a significant portion of which has been pledged as collateral.

Earlier in May this year, Vedanta had declared a dividend of Rs 18.5 just a week ahead of a crucial $500 million bond repayment deadline for its parent company.

The share value of Vedanta saw a decline of more than 1.5 per cent on Wednesday and closed the trading session at Rs 272.80.

Also Watch | Reliance Life Sciences could be the next big thing in India's biotechnology space; BT Magazine decodes the biotech player from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance stable