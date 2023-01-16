Vijay Kedia cuts stakes in three companies, stayed put on six others

Vijay Kedia, the seasoned investor, has trimmed his stakes in the as many as three companies, including one potential exit, suggests the latest shareholding pattern. Along with it, Kedia has stayed put in as many as six other companies, the data suggests.

Vijay Kedia's shareholding dropped below 1 per cent in Lykis as on December 31, 2022 as his name was not mentioned in the key shareholder's list for the given quarter. The veteran investor owned 5,24,710 equity shares or 2.71 per cent in the luxury FMCG player as on September 30, 2022.

The listed companies compulsorily need to disclose their shareholding pattern on a quarterly basis, mentioning the names of key shareholders, who own more than one per cent stake in the company.

He also sold more than 1.18 equity shares of Talbros Automotive Components between October-December 2022 period. His stake was reduced to 1,61,238 equity shares or 1.31 per cent as of Q3FY23, which was 2,80,000 equity shares or 2.27 per cent as of Q2FY23.

Kedia Securities, the investment arm of the market guru, sold 4 lakh equity shares of the company in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to bring his stake to 35,00,000 or 2.29 per cent as on December 31, 2022. His holding in the telecom equipment player stood at 39,00,000 or 2.56 per cent as on September 30, 2022.

Shares of Lykis have jumped 55 per cent in the last six months, whereas Tejas Network's shares have gained 20 per cent in the same period. However, Talbros Automotive has remained flat in the last six months, the data suggests.

Vijay Kedia kept his stake unchanged in the companies like Repro India, Innovator Facade Systems, Panansonic Energy India, Vaibhav Global, Neuland Laboratories and Heritage Foods during the given quarter. These shares have delivered a return of up to 55 per cent in the last six months.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia publicly holds 15 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 703.3 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed.

