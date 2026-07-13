Why Bansal Wire Industries is catching Dalal Street's attention

Bansal Wire Industries has been in the spotlight on Dalal Street since the start of the current financial year. While the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 has gained nearly 8% since March 30, 2026, the company's shares have surged around 47%, climbing to about Rs 331 from Rs 225 during the same period.

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The stock's strong performance reflects growing investor confidence in Bansal Wire Industries, which claims to be India's largest stainless steel wire manufacturer and the second-largest steel wire manufacturer by volume. Over the past few years, the company has steadily expanded its business, backed by consistent revenue growth and improving profitability.

Data from ACE Equity shows that the company's gross sales increased from Rs 1,477 crore in FY21 to Rs 4,011 crore in FY26, registering a growth of 172%. Profit after tax grew even faster, rising 221% from Rs 40 crore to Rs 130 crore over the same period, highlighting the company's improving profitability.

The recent rally in the stock has also been supported by management's positive outlook. Despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions, gas shortages and weak demand across some end-user industries, the company has maintained its growth guidance. Management expects the business to return to around 20% growth once market conditions improve, supported by available manufacturing capacity.

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During the Q4 FY26 earnings call, the company highlighted steady progress in expanding its value-added product portfolio. These include Induction Hardened Tempered (IHT) Wire, the launch of its Low Relaxation Prestressed Concrete (LRPC) wire business, and the Steel Cord project. Last month, the company received its first trial purchase order from India's largest tyre manufacturer for the Steel Cord business, marking an important milestone in its diversification strategy.

For the quarter ended March 2026, Bansal Wire Industries reported revenue of Rs 1,136 crore, up 20.86% year-on-year, while net profit rose 20.8% to Rs 40 crore, reflecting healthy operational momentum.

Brokerages also remain constructive on the company's outlook. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 360 by April 2027, citing the company's strong presence across the steel wire value chain and increasing focus on high return-on-capital-employed (RoCE) segments.

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Investec Equities expects Bansal Wire Industries to deliver an earnings per share (EPS) CAGR of over 25% between FY26 and FY28, while forecasting an improvement in return on equity (RoE) to 15% by FY28.

Dalal & Broacha Stock Broking has assigned a target price of Rs 379, noting that the company continues to deliver strong execution with volume growth of around 33% year-on-year. The brokerage expects volume growth to translate into EBITDA growth of around 20% from FY27 onwards while maintaining stable margins.

With healthy financial growth, continued expansion into higher-value products and positive views from brokerages, Bansal Wire Industries is increasingly positioning itself as a company to watch in India's steel wire industry.