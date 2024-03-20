Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.44% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 Mar 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹23.05, up 0.44%
20 Mar 2024, 3:30:50 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹23.05, up 0.44%. The day's high was ₹23.60 and low was ₹22.80, and the total traded volume stood at 190,163,179.
20 Mar 2024, 3:18:40 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd share price chart today
20 Mar 2024, 3:12:34 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,045.05, Nifty at 21,842.60 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 33.00 points to 72,045.05 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 25.15 to 21,842.60 points as of 15:10 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 3:04:28 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
20 Mar 2024, 2:48:01 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
20 Mar 2024, 2:37:51 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.44%; m-cap at 66.31 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
20 Mar 2024, 2:17:27 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was up 0.22% at ₹22.95.
20 Mar 2024, 1:48:58 PM IST
145,432,208 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 145,432,208 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 1:18:20 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
20 Mar 2024, 1:04:04 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was up 0.65% at ₹23.05.
20 Mar 2024, 12:49:43 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary
20 Mar 2024, 12:33:25 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 Mar 2024, 12:02:43 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 63.81 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.62 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 Mar 2024, 11:46:22 AM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
20 Mar 2024, 11:34:08 AM IST
115,224,622 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 115,224,622 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 11:17:49 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 71,901.92, Nifty at 21,733.80 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 110.13 points to 71,901.92 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 83.65 to 21,733.80 points as of 11:15 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 11:03:26 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 85,997,883.
20 Mar 2024, 10:16:58 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
20 Mar 2024, 10:02:52 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.44% intraday against a 0.44% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
20 Mar 2024, 9:48:45 AM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
20 Mar 2024, 9:30:31 AM IST
Want to know how Yes Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
20 Mar 2024, 9:00:18 AM IST
How Yes Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
20 Mar 2024, 8:48:14 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,748.42 points higher at 104.99, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 32.35 points to settle at 22,055.70.
20 Mar 2024, 8:32:08 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 19, 2024,Yes Bank Ltd`s stock closed 2.13% lower at ₹22.95. The 52-week low stood at ₹14.70, and the 52-week high reached ₹32.85.
20 Mar 2024, 8:01:51 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹22.85 and went up to a high of ₹23.70 during the previous trading session on Mar 19, 2024.
20 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Yes Bank Ltd. The Yes Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Yes Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹22.95, down 2.13%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹32.85 and ₹14.70 in the last one year. At last count, the Yes Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹66.02 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Yes Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
